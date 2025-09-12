NIFT’s CHHAAP Returns With Crafts on the Runway

HYDERABAD: The evening’s applause moved between the students showcasing their collections and Padma Shri awardee Gajam Govardhan, whose ikat has travelled the world. Works of senior artists were displayed alongside eco-printed silks and stitched cottons from young designers. Sampadā, the fashion walk organised by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Shilparamam as part of the inauguration of the second edition of CHHAAP, brought together artisans, alumni and designers from across the country.

The initiative celebrates India’s crafts and handlooms through exhibitions, live stalls and runway showcases. “CHHAAP started to celebrate the artisanship and craftsmanship of the country. This is an event dedicated to honouring our craft traditions, and with this second edition in Hyderabad, we see what artisans bring alive through their skills,” recalled Tanu Kashyap, director general of NIFT.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Malini Divakala, director of NIFT Hyderabad, added, “CHHAAP is an initiative of NIFT to celebrate the richness of Indian art and craft. There could be no better place to host it than Shilparamam, Hyderabad’s crafts village.”

The event was inaugurated earlier in the evening with senior officials, including Dr. K. Ilambarthi, MA&UD Secretary, who was the chief guest. Also present were tourism department managing director Valluru Kranthi and heads of the departments.

Walking through the exhibition before the show was like moving from one world of craft to another. In one corner, khadi wool from Bikaner had been tailored into jackets and skirts. A few steps away, women from Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal, displayed mats of Madurkathi — the reed dyed in checks and stripes — now reimagined as yoga mats and foldable bags.

The alumni stalls were grouped together in one section. At one stall, Aamvi by Megavi presented plain dresses where the cut mattered more than surface work. “I have been running this business since I graduated in 2019, and it has been great,” she said. Across the path, Barahmasi by Prashant, an alumnus of NIFT Delhi, showcased bolts of cloth rooted in local weave and dye traditions, stripped of decoration.

Sampadā began with the earth tones of Dabu, fabric printed with small resist blocks, followed by Swati Kapoor’s drapes reminiscent of the long-necked figures of Kishangarh paintings. Then came the NIFT students: from Jodhpur, garments in all black that seemed to run in reverse; from Shillong, denim and cotton dyed and bleached with stitches embodying the Japanese wabi-sabi principle; from Kolkata, Jamdani carried into kimono sleeves and obi belts.

The seasoned artisans took the stage after. Govardhan’s ikat and Telia Rumal patterns evoked the symmetry of temple walls and the fretwork of the Charminar. Shani’s pieces placed Santhal motifs against deep greens and browns, weaving activism into art to remind audiences of the threats facing forests. Finally, Hyderabad’s Shravan Kumar closed the show with Alayam.

CHHAAP runs through September 17, with stalls remaining open daily until 8.30 pm.