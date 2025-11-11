NIA Names 2 in AP, Telangana for Terror Conspiracy

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two accused persons in an Andhra Pradesh and Telangana terror conspiracy case.

The two accused, identified as Siraz Ur Rahiman of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Syed Sameer, of Hyderabad in Telangana, were arrested by the Andhra police on May 16 and 17 2025 respectively.

The chargesheet, filed against them before the NIA special court in Visakhapatnam, names them for their involvement in radicalising and preparing gullible youth across India through social media platforms to carry out terrorist attack at various places in AP and Telangana and across the country.

Both Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer have been charged under various sections of BNS, Explosive Substances Act, and UA (P) Act.

The NIA, which took over the case from Andhra Pradesh police, uncovered sufficient evidence establishing that the accused were inspired by ISIS ideology and were actively involved in spreading radical content through various social media groups and channels, targeting hundreds of gullible youth across India with the intent to incite them toward violent jihad and anti-national activities.

The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had created several social media groups on platforms such as Instagram and Signal, which were used to promote unlawful activities threatening the unity, integrity, security and communal harmony of the country.

The NIA continues to investigate the conspiracy to spread extremist propaganda and promote radicalization, according to a statement.