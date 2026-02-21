NIA Charges 2 More Accused in 2025 Vizianagaram ISIS Case

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused, one of whom is absconding, in the 2025 Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy case.

In a supplementary chargesheet filed on Friday before the NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam, the agency has charged Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib and Imran Akram under various sections of UA (P) Act, BNS, Explosive Substances Act -1908, and the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered at the Vizianagaram Police Station, and accused Siraz Ur Rahiman of Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad were apprehended. The NIA has chargesheeted these two in November 2025, soon after taking over the investigation in the case.

The NIA found during investigation that

Imran Akram, who is still absconding, was involved in providing terror funding to Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer for the procurement of explosive materials.

Arif was arrested by NIA officials on August 27 2025 while attempting to flee the country from New Delhi Airport. Investigations revealed that Arif Hussain, a native of Bihar, had also conspired with Siraz to supply weapons for carrying out terrorist acts. He was involved in the illegal transportation of weapons across borders, and had been using social media platforms to propagate the extremist jihadi ideology.

The two accused Siraz Ur Rahiman of Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad were arrested by the Andhra police on May 16 and 17 2025 respectively.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case. One ISIS terror sympathiser is from Hyderabad and another one from Vizianagaram in AP