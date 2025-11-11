NIA Charge-Sheeted 21 Maoist Cadres in 3 Terror Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted as many as 21 cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation in three separate terror cases of Telangana.

Three separate chargesheets were filed on Tuesday by the anti-terror agency before the NIA special court in Hyderabad, against 20 arrested accused and one absconder. They have been charged under various sections of UA(P) Act, Arms Act, Explosives Act and BNSS.

All the 21 accused were found to be actively involved in the Maoist conspiracy, hatched by the senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) to wage a war against the Central government through a series of terror activities, aimed at making Karrigutta hills a safe base for the terror outfit.

The conspiracy was also intended to promote the group’s activities through violent attacks in a bid to establish a totalitarian regime, thus threatening the sovereignty, integrity, and constitutional framework of the country.

The key arrested accused, taken into custody in May this year, include Kunjam Lakka, Marigala Sumati, Kartam Joga, Kartam Bheema, Hemala Sukki and others.

The arrests by the Telangana police, took place at three different places in Mulugu district in the State. A host of arms, including automatic assault rifles, along with ammunition, explosives, Maoist literature and several other incriminating materials were seized from them.

The NIA, which took over the case relating to three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) from the state police, is continuing with its investigation to thwart the attempts of CPI (Maoist) to revive its activities.