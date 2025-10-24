NHRC Seeks Action Taken Report on SLBC Tunnel Collapse

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission has directed the Chief Secretary to submit an action taken report within four weeks on the collapse in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel this past February, saying the delay in submitting the report “is causing delay in the assessment of responsibility and in the formulation of necessary remedial and preventive measures.”

In its directions dated October 10, the NHRC said it had received a complaint it received on April 5 this year, raised questions including a lack of worker protections and how the labourers were reportedly not registered nor extended benefits and protections under the Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008.

The NHRC said the complaint also pointed out that no geological or geotechnical analysis reports related to the tunnel collapse were made public, and that no action was initiated against the contractor under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, despite apparent violations.

The NHRC said that the action taken report should include information on monetary relief to the next of kin of deceased victims and details of criminal prosecution against responsible contractor, project management authorities, and government officials found guilty of negligence leading to loss of life and violation of statutory obligations.

Though the incident occurred on 22.02.2025, and despite the lapse of considerable time, the authorities concerned have not yet submitted the action taken report. “In view of concerns and observations of the commission,” the NHRC directed the Chief Secretary to expedite the submission of the action taken report and furnish a detailed status update to the Commission, within four weeks, for further examination and appropriate action.”