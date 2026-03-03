NHRC Probes Ecological Harm Along Musi River

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case on allegations of large‑scale environmental damage along the Musi riverbanks following a complaint by human rights lawyer Rama Rao Immaneni.

Immaneni said mature trees were being felled in Narsingi, Langar Houz and Ramdevguda, and that thousands of houses were being removed despite protests. Residents reported trees being uprooted with earthmoving equipment while roads were blocked with green mats to prevent public view.

He told the commission that large structures were planned over catchment areas of adjoining water bodies, which he described as impermissible. He urged directions to Musi River Development Corporation MD E.V. Narasimha Reddy to halt works causing ecological harm, stop felling ancient trees and protect heritage structures until impact assessments are conducted. He also sought compensation for families displaced without due process under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The complaint categorised the issue under pollution, ecology and environment, stating that negligence in environmental protection cannot be tolerated. The commission has initiated an inquiry into the matter.