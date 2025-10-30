NHRC Orders Action Against Irregularities in Telangana Nursing Colleges

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Registrar of the Telangana Nursing Council to take immediate action against irregularities in nursing colleges across the state.

The directive came following a complaint filed by Hyderabad-based lawyer and social activist Karupothula Revanth, who cited several media reports highlighting large-scale violations in nursing institutions. In his complaint, Revanth alleged that many colleges have been operating without proper infrastructure or qualified faculty, obtaining approvals through middlemen by bribing officials with huge sums of money.

He further pointed out that some institutions have taken permission for one location but are running colleges elsewhere, and in certain cases, as many as eight nursing colleges are functioning within a single building. Despite these blatant violations, the government has allegedly limited its response to issuing show-cause notices without taking concrete action.

Taking serious note of these allegations, the NHRC has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. It instructed the DME Director and the Nursing Council Registrar to identify unapproved colleges and take strict action against the officials, intermediaries, and managements involved in such irregularities. The Commission has also sought a detailed action-taken report within four weeks.