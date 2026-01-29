NHRC Directs GHMC To Stop Garbage Dumping, Waste Transfer at Macha Bolaram's Hindu Graveyard

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday directed the GHMC to immediately stop garbage dumping and waste transfer operations at the Hindu graveyard at Macha Bolaram, according to a press release issued by the Macha Bolaram joint action committee.

It said that the commission had ordered that garbage dumping and transfer operations being carried out by GHMC and private agency Ramky at the transfer station must be stopped forthwith.

According to the press note, the dumping of garbage constituted human rights violations, affected the dignity of the deceased and caused public health concerns.