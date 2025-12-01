NHAI Sets Ball Rolling for RRR With Rs 8,795-Crore Tender Invite

Hyderabad: In a major development in Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in Telangana, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials have called for tenders for the Rs 8,795-crore worth road construction on the northern side of Hyderabad.

According to NHAI officials, they have called tenders for development of a six-lane access-controlled greenfield regional expressway on the northern side of Hyderabad from Reddipalli village to Islampur village for 26 km in Telangana with the tender value of Rs 1,315.63 crore.

Similarly, the NHAI also called tenders for development of a six-laned access-controlled greenfield regional expressway on the northern side of Hyderabad from Pragnapur to Rayagiri for 43 km with project value of Rs 2,188.79 crore.

The officials issued a tender notification for development of the 23-km regional expressway from Islampur to Pragnapur will cost Rs 1,233.76 crore and the 35-km road from Rayagiri to Tangad Palle will cost Rs 1,868 crore.

The state government's prestigious project RRR will begin its construction works after finalising the tenders. The NHAI is likely to fix a deadline for finishing the works.