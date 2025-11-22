NHAI Invites Tenders For Four NH Projects In Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has cleared four national highway projects in Telangana, three of which have Jagtial as the focus and a fourth that will make the drive to the pilgrim town of Mantrayalam, and Goa, easier for state residents.

Tenders will be finalised in December for the Armoor-Jagtial, Jagtial-Karimnagar, Jagtial-Mancherial corridors and one from Mahbubnagar-Gudeballur on National Highway 167. Groundwork is scheduled to begin in February 2026, according to official sources. The work involves 271 km collectively, and is estimated to cost ₹10,034 crore.

The three sections with Jagtial at the centre part of the larger initiative to upgrade the Armoor-Mancherial stretch of NH-63 in Telangana into a four-lane corridor, enhancing travel between northern and southern parts of the state. The upgraded network will integrate with the Nagpur-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Mancherial national highway systems.

The Mahbubnagar-Gudeballur route, designated NH-167, has been approved for widening to four lanes along an 80-km stretch under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. This segment is part of the broader Hyderabad-Panaji corridor.

The route links Mahbubnagar to Gudeballur near the Karnataka border and extends towards Raichur, passing through Marikal in Telangana and Deosugur in Karnataka. The project aims to facilitate smoother movement between Hyderabad, Warangal and other Telangana cities to destinations in Karnataka and Goa, reducing fuel consumption and travel time.

Currently, travellers from Hyderabad and Warangal to Goa, Raichur, Mantralayam and other Karnataka towns commute via Jadcherla and Mahbubnagar on a two-lane road. Converting this stretch into four lanes is expected to ease traffic flow, enable faster transit and boost regional economic prospects.

As reported earlier, NHAI has recently revised tender specifications for the northern section of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) in the current fiscal year, after the Centre approved a proposal to upgrade it to six lanes.

The project previously involved a four-lane stretch from Girmapur in Sangareddy district to Tangedaapalli in Yadadri, spanning 161 km at a cost of ₹7,104 crore. After reviewing traffic survey findings, the Centre has approved upgrading the stretch to six lanes, nearly doubling the project cost.

The revised 160 km alignment will now be taken up at an estimated ₹15,627 crore. Unlike earlier plans under the EPC model, the modified proposal will also be tendered under the HAM framework.

Official sources stated that the cumulative projects will significantly improve regional connectivity, boost freight movement and support economic expansion across northern and southern Telangana. Enhanced road links are expected to ease travel to key industrial belts, reduce congestion on existing routes and facilitate faster movement toward national corridors, giving impetus to commercial activity across multiple districts.

Project NH

Jagtial-Mancherial corridor will be executed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

Armoor–Jagtial, Jagtial-Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar-Gudeballur will be developed under the hybrid annuity model (HAM).

This model involves a public-private partnership wherein construction and maintenance responsibilities are largely handled by private operators.

Jagtial-Karimnagar highway will extend 59 km at a cost of ₹2,484 crore

Armoor-Jagtial stretch spans 64 km at ₹2,338 crore.

The longest, Mahbubnagar-Gudeballur, will cover 80 km at ₹2,662 crore.

Jagtial–Mancherial, covering 68 km, is estimated at ₹2,550 crore.

Environmental, forest and railway-related clearances have been secured, land acquisition is progressing in phases.