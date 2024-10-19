NHAI Identifies 100 Black Spots on NH-44 to Prevent Mishaps

Nizamabad: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the police have jointly identified 100 black spots on NH-44 between Bowenpally in Hyderabad and Bhoraj in Adilabad district, where accidents frequently occur, resulting in deaths and injuries to travellers.

While NHAI permits a speed of 100 km/h on NH-44, people drive vehicles at speeds between 100 km/h and 130 km/h. Drivers are involved in accidents at various junctions between Hyderabad and Adilabad.

Residents of Medchal, Ramayampet, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Armoor, Nirmal, Adilabad, and other towns face a high risk of accidents on NH-44. After the highway was widened to four lanes, the number of accidents increased, resulting in more deaths between Bowenpally and Bhoraj on the Hyderabad-Nagpur route. Both four-wheelers and two-wheelers were involved in these accidents.

The lack of service roads, underpasses, and major junctions on NH-44 leads to fatal accidents. NHAI and the police have decided to address the black spots on the highway to prevent accidents in the Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Adilabad districts.

Subsequently, Kamareddy SP N. Swetha made efforts to avert road accidents on NH-44 in Kamareddy district. She set up red lights, pedestrian crossings, and signboards on the highway. As a result, the number of accidents between Kamareddy and Nizamabad decreased. The Telangana police submitted the identified safety measures for the black spots on NH-44 to the NHAI.

The NHAI undertook 50 civil projects between Bowenpally and Bhoraj to prevent road accidents. With an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore, four flyovers and 16 underpasses were constructed on the Hyderabad-Nagpur route in Telangana. Early completion of these works would help avert road accidents on NH-44.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, NHAI project director C. Srinivas Rao said they will complete the civil works on NH-44 between Bowenpally and Bhoraj by the end of 2025. “There are 100 black spots on the highway, but we will rectify them as soon as possible. Minor works will be taken up immediately by strengthening junctions, improving lighting, and setting up CCTVs,” he explained.