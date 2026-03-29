NHAI Clears ₹1,734 Cr NH-167 Upgrade

Hyderabad:The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a letter of award for the four‑laning of the Gudebellur–Mahbubnagar section of NH‑167. The 80‑km project, part of the Hyderabad-Panaji economic corridor, has been awarded to KNR Constructions Limited at a cost of ₹1,734 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in February, the project will include five major bridges, 36 minor bridges, 260 culverts, 11 vehicular underpasses, 22 light underpasses, a railway overbridge/underbridge, 48 km of service roads and a 56‑km slip road.



The stretch currently faces severe delays, especially through towns such as Gudebellur, Magnoor, Makthal, Marikal, Devarkadra, Jaklair, Yeligandla and Banderpally. The upgrade is expected to ease bottlenecks, improve safety and ensure smoother freight and passenger movement.

On completion, the highway will connect three PM Gati Shakti economic nodes, nine social nodes and seven logistics nodes, while boosting access to Hyderabad’s industrial hubs, SEZs, pharmaceutical clusters and medical centres. It will also link Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Raichur and Hyderabad, improving connectivity to religious and tourist destinations.