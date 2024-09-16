NH 65 Six-Lane Road Works to Start Soon

Nalgonda: Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday informed that the Union minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari would soon lay the foundation stone for works to widen National Highway No. 65 to six lanes.

Speaking to the media here, Venkat Reddy said that the widening of the highway, which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada, would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore. After the completion of the road works, the travel time between the two cities would be significantly reduced as traffic would move smoothly, he said.

In addition, Venkat Reddy highlighted ongoing efforts to develop Nalgonda as a model town, which include the construction of CC roads and an underground drainage system at the cost of Rs 450 crore. The town is also seeing progress with the construction of ten overhead tanks with a 10 lakh-litre capacity each and five additional tanks with a 15 lakh-litre capacity each. The works of CC roads and underground drainage system are expected to be completed within two years, he added.