NH 65 between Choutuppal, Kodad a death trap

Nalgonda: The stretch of National Highway-65 (NH-65) between Choutuppal and Kodad has become a dangerous zone for road users, marked by numerous accident-prone spots. While police attribute many of these accidents to reckless driving, poor road engineering and inadequate safety measures also play a significant role in the frequent mishaps.



This stretch contains 17 identified black spots, with Akupamula, Inupamula, Muthyalagudem, Narketpally, Chityal, Nallabanadagudem, and Kattangur being the most hazardous due to flawed road design. Despite the 80 kmph speed limit on NH-65, drivers rarely adhere to it.

A study revealed that 17 per cent of vehicles on this section were two-wheelers, 13 per cent three-wheelers, 34 per cent cars, jeeps, and vans, and 27 per cent trucks. About 43 per cent of road accidents occur at night, while 57 per cent happen during the day.

Overspeeding and drowsy driving account for 75 per cent of the accidents on NH-65.

Official data shows that 108 accidents occurred between Choutuppal and Kethepally in 2023, resulting in 55 deaths and 120 injuries. In 2024, up to August, 94 accidents have claimed 43 lives.

Similarly, between Kethepally and Kodad, there were 177 accidents in 2023, causing 69 fatalities and injuring 10 people. In 2024, up to August, 119 accidents have taken 62 lives.

The number of vehicle collisions has also risen in recent years, attributed to a lack of proper highway patrolling and insufficient safety measures, particularly when vehicles are parked on the roadside.

Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy referred to NH-65 as a "deadly road." The state government has initiated corrective work at the 17 black spots to reduce accidents.

Superintendent of police Sharat Chandra Pawar stated that the district police are focusing on minimising accidents by installing caution boards, blinking lights, and radium stickers at select locations.