NH-163 Work To Resumes As Stay Vacated

Telangana
1 Nov 2025 1:34 AM IST

The Tribunal, hearing the case between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Tejah Balantrapu and others, accepted NHAI’s proposal after completing final arguments at 10.30 am.

With the ruling, the 70-km highway project can now proceed without delay under NHAI supervision, ending the halt caused by the Tribunal’s interim stay.—DC Image

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone) on Friday cleared the way for resumption of work on the Manneguda–Appa Junction stretch of National Highway 163, vacating its earlier stay order. The Tribunal, hearing the case between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Tejah Balantrapu and others, accepted NHAI’s proposal after completing final arguments at 10.30 am. With the ruling, the 70-km highway project can now proceed without delay under NHAI supervision, ending the halt caused by the Tribunal’s interim stay.

