NGRI Scientist Dr Barnita Banerjee Named Founder Member Of INSA Women Associate

Hyderabad: NGRI scientist Dr Barnita Banerjee has been selected as a founder member of INSA women associate (IWA) for 2025. The organisation addresses the low number of women in scientific endeavours and the selection recognises her contributions in her area of expertise and commitment to mentorship, collaboration, and advancing the cause of women in science, a statement said.

The INSA Council initiated this new IWA category to foster greater diversity and inclusion.

Dr Banerjee completed her PhD in 2018 from the NGRI under AcSIR, having worked on reconstruction of monsoons during the Miocene epoch, from 23 million years to five million years ago, with her work published in international journals. Post-PhD, she was assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. In 2021, she joined NGRI as a scientist, where she works on lacustrine (lake-related) sediments across India to establish paleocyclonic and tsunami records. She was awarded the women's excellence award in 2024.

This INSA Women Associates initiative aims to connect top-performing women from diverse sectors (academia, industry, R&D, NGOs, startups, etc) with the academy and its activities, facilitating new initiatives. This effort also seeks to provide stronger connections and role models for the next generation of women, thereby diminishing the gender gap.