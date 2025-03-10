NGRI Launches AI & ML Training for Geophysical Data Analysis

Hyderabad:The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has launched an advanced training programme on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI & ML) for geophysical data analysis for research and technological advancements in geophysics. The programme, chaired by NGRI director Dr Prakash Kumar, which began on Monday, will run till March 14, and bring together top experts, researchers, and professionals from India and abroad.

Speaking at the inaugural, Prof. Mrinal K. Sen, University of Texas, discussed the complex challenges of geophysical data analysis and the role of AI & ML in enhancing subsurface imaging through uncertainty modeling.



Dr Ajai Manglik, Chief Scientist at CSIR-NGRI, highlighting the increasing significance of AI & ML in in natural hazard forecasting, weather prediction, and earthquake early warning systems.



Present at the event were Dr Sanjay Srinivasan from Penn State University, and Dr Kalachand Sain, former Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun.



The programme features Prof. Ranjit K. Shaw, Custodian Geoscience, Geosoftware, and Dr. Flavio Cannavò, Researcher at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), Catania, Italy.



Participants will benefit from interactive sessions covering the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in AI & ML applications in geophysics. A key highlight of the programme is its hands-on training component, designed to equip participants from academic institutions and research & development (R&D) centres across India with practical skills and technical expertise.