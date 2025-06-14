NGO Resumes Classes After GHMC Hall Dispute Solved By Police

Hyderabad:Free classes for children at a GHMC community hall in Punjagutta resumed after a brief disruption on Friday, triggered by local basti leaders who locked the premises and issued a letter asking the NGO to vacate.

The notice, signed by L.B. Malleshwar Yadav of the Pratapnagar Basti Committee, accused the organisation of unauthorised use and demanded they leave within three days.

Police stepped in after being alerted. “The NGO has been conducting classes here for nearly five years. Local residents wanted to use the space and locked it temporarily. We asked them not to take such action. The matter has been resolved,” said Panjagutta inspector Bandari Shobhan. He added that the basti leaders agreed to let the NGO continue until the end of the academic year.



The NGO volunteers briefly held classes outdoors after being denied entry, but resumed normal activities once police intervened. While no formal complaint has been noted, both parties have been asked to approach GHMC for clarity on the matter.



The committee’s letter claimed the hall was for community use and could not be accessed by external groups without approval. GHMC officials confirmed that prior permission is required to use such public spaces, however, they are yet to confirm if the NGO has prior consent.

