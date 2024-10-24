NGO owner falls prey to cyber-fraud, loses Rs 1.16 lakh

Hyderabad: In a shocking twist, the manager of a NGO was trapped in a cyber-fraud. He received a call from a person, who introduced himself as an army person, and assured to help him in donating for orphans on the occasion of Diwali. In the process, he actually ended up losing Rs 1.16 lakh.

The victim, 49-year-old Nagall Malkanna, runs Children of Deccan Foundation. He filed a complaint with the Hayathnagar police and said that he was the victim of a cyber-fraud. Inspector Nagaraju Goud said that the caller asked him for his account number, GPay number and IFSC code and sent Rs 10. In 10 minutes, Malkanna received withdrawal messages of Rs 15,000 and Rs 1,01,000 from his account.



A case has been registered and we are investigating it further, said Goud.



