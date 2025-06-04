Next Assembly Polls Will Be A Referendum On Bhu Bharathi: Ponguleti

Nalgonda:Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday said that the next Assembly elections will be a referendum on the Bhu Bharati Act, which was brought by the Congress government. He called the Bhu Bharati legislation a “pearl of revenue law” in the country. Revenue meetings under the Bhu Bharati Act began across the state on Tuesday.

Attending a meeting conducted on the occasion of Bhu Bharati survey at Mulugudu in Errupalem mandal in the Madhira Assembly constituency in Khammam district, Srinivas Reddy said special teams had toured in 18 states and studied their land revenue law to formulate the Bhu Bharati Act.



He reminded that the Bhu Bharati Act was implemented in four mandals in the state as a pilot project. As a part of the Bhu Bharati survey, officials began visiting revenue villages and farmers have no need to make rounds to any government offices to get the land issues to be resolved.



He said that Bhu Bharati has liberated the farmers from the clutches of Dharani, which was the most irrelevant land act brought by the earlier BRS government. Dharani brought with three modules, changed to 32 modules later. The BRS leaders swindled 25 lakh acres of lands assigned to the poor by the earlier Congress governments in the state by placing them in Part B of Dharani, he added.



Stating that 413 revenue villages didn’t have land survey maps in the states, he said that land survey maps would be prepared for these villages also as part of the survey and Bhudhaar number would be allocated to every farmer to safeguard their rights on the lands owned by them.



He said that reforms were brought in the registration system of properties by introducing slot booking and also pointed out that the Congress government has taken up new welfare schemes besides implementing all the welfare schemes.



Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that all the mistakes in land records would be corrected through Bhu Bharati. He said that the state government has spent `36,000 Crore for the welfare of farmers in a year.



The Rythu Bharosa amounts were deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers before sowing in the crop season, he added. In the first phase, Indiramma houses have sanctioned to 5.5 lakh poor families majority of them living in huts.

