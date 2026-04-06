Newlywed Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Madhapur Mishap

A 22-year-old newly married woman died on the spot while her husband suffered fracture injuries after a mini-lorry hit them and dragged their bike for nearly five kilometres, from Mindspace in Madhapur to CVR News channel road early on Sunday, Madhapur police said.

According to Abdul Basith, father-in-law of victim Hania Ayesha, his son Abdul Majeed and Ayesha were returning home on their bike after watching a film at Kukatpally when the mini-lorry (KA05 AL 6042) rammed into their vehicle and dragged it for over five kilometres. Ayesha, a native of Kerala, sustained fatal injuries.

Basith, who lodged the complaint, said Ayesha was rushed to a hospital where the duty doctor declared her dead on arrival. Majeed suffered fractures to his left hand and other injuries.

Following the incident, locals chased the mini-lorry and intercepted it. While the driver managed to escape, the crowd caught hold of the cleaner, assaulted him, and handed him over to the police.

Police said the victim’s husband works as an export in-charge with a gold and jewellery firm. The couple had married at their native place on November 23, 2025, and had been living in Jubilee Hills.

The victim’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary and handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. Police registered a case of death due to rash and negligent driving and seized the vehicle involved.

Farmer electrocuted in Patimatla

A 58-year-old farmer, Domda Komuraiah, died of electrocution at Patimatla village in Mothkur mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

Komuraiah reportedly came into contact with a live electrical wire while switching on the borewell starter in his agricultural field on the outskirts of the village. Fellow farmers attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

On receiving information, Mothkur police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Government Hospital in Thungathurthy for post-mortem examination.

Newly married woman dies by suicide

A newly married woman died by suicide in Kalleda village of Aloor mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Akhila, a native of Anksapur, who had married Srikanth on March 5.

She was found dead at her in-laws’ residence, following which the police were informed. Her father, Hanmandlu, and other family members reached the village and expressed shock over her death. The family alleged that Akhila had been harassed by her in-laws.

The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Police shifted the body to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad for post-mortem examination.

Makloor police have registered a case and are investigating.

Woman alleges forced conversion, gangrape

A city resident has accused her husband and in-laws of forced conversion, gangrape, blackmail, and exploitation, lodging a complaint at Begumpet police station.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the victim said she met the accused in May 2021 when he approached her shop for business. “He falsely claimed to have converted to gain my trust,” she alleged. “He later forcibly got me converted on July 28. After the wedding, he, his sister and mother changed my name.” All names are being withheld to protect the identity of the victim in view of her allegation of gangrape.

She recounted that prior to marriage, the accused lured her to a resort under the pretext of meeting his family, drugged her with a sedative in a soft drink, raped her, and recorded the videos to threaten her into marriage. “I have been gangraped twice by the accused, his brothers and friends,” she claimed.

The victim alleged that on the first night of her marriage last year, she was drugged and gangraped at her Begumpet home. Later, after shifting to Panjagutta, her husband allegedly blackmailed and extorted her and her mother, collecting over ₹16.7 lakh and mortgaging gold.

She further accused her husband and family of repeated physical violence, coercion, and harassment, including forcing her to consume beef despite being vegetarian, compelling her to undergo an abortion, and restricting her prayers. “They confined me, sedated me, and took away my phones,” she said. In August, she alleged, the accused’s uncle forced her to recite verses from a holy book and changed her name again.

Begumpet station house officer P. Saidulu told Deccan Chronicle: “We have recorded the victim’s statement in the presence of woman police personnel. She is in trauma. We have sent her to a Bharosa centre for counselling. Cases of gangrape, blackmailing, threatening, extortion, forceful conversion, harassment, hurting religious sentiment, cheating, illegal confinement, and exploitation have been registered.”

The case, earlier with Kukatpally police, has now been transferred to Begumpet. “After recording the victim’s statement we registered a fresh FIR. Three special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the culprits responsible for the brutal act,” Saidulu added.

Two youths from AP die in road accident in Telangana

Two youths from Andhra Pradesh died on the spot in a road accident at Gandlagudem in Aswaraopeta mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Madakam Santhosh, (19), and Pandu Sandeep, (20), natives of Thatiranugudem in Jeelugumilli Mandal of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle on which the two youths were travelling. The victims were returning to their native village after attending a function at a relative’s house in Chichhodi Gumpu of Aswaraopeta mandal when the mishap took place.

Police suspect that negligent driving by the lorry driver caused the accident.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Aswaraopeta for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.

KU student drowns in SRSP canal, two escape

A final-year engineering student of Kakatiya University drowned in the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal under KU police station limits in Hanamkonda on Sunday, while two others narrowly escaped.

The incident occurred behind the KU Engineering College campus when three students went for a swim. While two managed to reach safety despite strong currents, the third was swept away.

The deceased was identified as Bhukya Vasu (22), a fourth-year B.Tech (EEE) student from Chimnya Thanda in Dornakal mandal.

According to police, Vasu had entered the canal along with his batchmates Neeruti Sandeep (Mechanical Engineering) and Challa Sai (EEE). The trio reportedly underestimated the depth and force of the water. As they struggled, Sandeep and Sai reached the shore, while Vasu was dragged into deeper waters.

Police and rescue teams launched a search operation and later recovered the body. The death cast a pall of gloom over the university campus.

A case has been registered and the body shifted for post-mortem. Police warned students and youth against entering the SRSP canal, citing dangerous currents and slippery slopes.

Minor Girl Booked for Death of 3-Year-Old in Scooter Crash; Cops Probe Vehicle Ownership

Cherlapally police handed over the body of the three-year-old boy, who died after being hit by a scooter being ridden by a minor girl in Charlapally, to his parents following postmortem at Gandhi Hospital. A case has been registered against the minor girl for causing death by negligence and for a rash act endangering the life of others. Police stated that additional charges, if any, will be added at the time of filing the final chargesheet.

Sources said that the ownership of the scooter was under verification. Preliminary findings revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of the mother of the minor girl. The Registration Certificate (RC) will be verified with the RTO and the vehicle will also undergo checks to rule out any mechanical faults.

Police were probing the circumstances that led to the minor being allowed to ride the scooter. According to the parents, the girl was learning to ride the two-wheeler at the time of the incident.

Twin Tragedies: 13-Year-Old Girl Strangled by Sari Swing, 6-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Himayatsagar

A 13-year-old girl who got entangled in a sari tied as a swing for her infant sibling died at a hospital in Malakpet, police said on Sunday. The victim's parents, Shivayogi Satyanarayan and Monica, were away at work when the incident occurred on Saturday night.

Their three children, including the victim Shrestha, were playing in the swing, when she got entangled in the sari which tightened around her neck. When she fainted. her younger sister tried to help her but failed, and called her parents.

The couple rushed home, rescued Shrestha and took her to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment at about 2.30 am on Sunday.

In a separate incident, a six-year-old boy died due to drowning in the Himayatsagar. Rajendranagar police said Katrawat Raju, a resident of Padmalayanagar, took his son to the Himayatsagar near Outer Ring Road Exit 7 on Saturday afternoon for a picnic. While Raju was busy, Sai slipped into the water and drowned. Police registered a case and began investigations.