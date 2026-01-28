Karimnagar Man Dies by Suicide; Blames Parents in Selfie Video

Karimnagar: A newly married man died by suicide in Ramancha village of Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar district, leaving behind a selfie video in which he cited family disputes as the reason for his decision.

The deceased was identified as Nagelli Venkateshwar Reddy (29). According to police, he died by suicide at the outskirts of the village. In the video recorded shortly before his death, he alleged that he was unable to cope with persistent disputes and pressure from his parents over Rs 10 lakh that he had invested in a business.

In the video, Venkateshwar Reddy made an appeal to the police, requesting that his father not be allowed to perform his last rites and that the Rs 10 lakh be ensured to his wife rather than his parents. He said the money should help her rebuild her life.

He also addressed his wife, whom he had married about two months ago, apologising for leaving her so soon. The incident has left both families in deep shock.

Police reached the spot, shifted the body for post-mortem and registered a case. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances that led to the suicide. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, is being examined as part of the probe.