Newly-Wed Man Dies After Falling Under Train at Secunderabad Station

Hyderabad:A 28-year-old newly-married man succumbed to injuries that he sustained after falling on the tracks between a running train and the platform, at the Secunderabad railway station at about 10.30 am on Friday. He, some of his family members and friends were travelling to Goa on a vacation after his marriage recently.

Secunderabad Government Railway Police inspector Saieshwar Goud said Vurugonda Sai, a native of Warangal, had arrived at the station along with his wife, brother-in-law and three friends to travel to Goa by the Vasco da Gama Express (Train No.17039). The group were at Platform No. 9 when the incident occurred.

Goud slipped between the platform and the train and sustained severe bleeding injuries and was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Secunderabad. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, around 12.23 pm.

A case has been registered. “Preliminary investigation based on eyewitness accounts revealed the deceased had been repeatedly boarding and deboarding the train before the incident occurred,” the inspector said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.