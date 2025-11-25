Newly-Wed Bride Killed in Road Accident in Siddipet

Siddipet: What should have been the beginning of a joyful new chapter turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for a newly married couple and their families. A newly-wed bride, Pranathi, died in a road accident after a tractor hit the bike from behind on Monday.

The couple, Saikumar and Pranathi from Chepyala village of Mirudoddi mandal, were travelling towards Hyderabad when the accident occurred. Pranathi died on the spot, while Saikumar sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended over both families as their celebrations abruptly turned into sorrow, with the couple’s new journey cut short by the tragedy. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.