Newly appointed TPCC leaders feted

Nizamabad: District Congress Committee (DCC) and Nizamabad City Congress Committee (CCC) leaders felicitated newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Ch. Ram Bhupal and disciplinary committee member G.V. Ramakrishna here at Congress Bhavan on Wednesday. DCC president Mohan Reddy, city Congress president Kesha Venu said that newly appointed leaders will strengthen the party base in Nizamabad district.

The Congress will definitely recognise the services of party leaders and respect them with party positions and nominated posts, they said. Newly elected Ram Bhupal and Ramakrishna assured that they will strengthen the party for coming local body elections. Senior party leaders Anthareddy Rajireddy, Narala Ratnakar, market committee chairman Muppa Ganga Reddy and others were present.



