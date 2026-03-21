Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Bushes in Asifabad

ADILABAD: A newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes on the outskirts of Seethangar in Vallagonda gram panchayat of Kagaznagar mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified persons are suspected to have left the infant in the area. A woman who heard the baby’s cries found her wrapped in a cloth and alerted villagers, who gathered at the spot. The matter was reported to the police, who have initiated efforts to trace the parents.

The infant was handed over to the child protection officer.