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Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Bushes in Asifabad

Telangana
21 March 2026 10:58 PM IST

A newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes on the outskirts of Seethangar in Vallagonda gram panchayat of Kagaznagar mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday.

Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Bushes in Asifabad
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Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes in Asifabad district (Image :DC)

ADILABAD: A newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes on the outskirts of Seethangar in Vallagonda gram panchayat of Kagaznagar mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified persons are suspected to have left the infant in the area. A woman who heard the baby’s cries found her wrapped in a cloth and alerted villagers, who gathered at the spot. The matter was reported to the police, who have initiated efforts to trace the parents.
The infant was handed over to the child protection officer.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Asifabad Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

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