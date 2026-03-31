Newborn Found Dead in Hospital Washroom

Hyderabad:A newborn male infant was found dead in the flush tank of a washroom at Ramdev Rao Hospital in Kukatpally on Tuesday. According to officials, hospital staff alerted the police after a helper, Narasamma, noticed the body in the ground floor OPD washroom. Police rushed to the spot and found the infant inside the flush tank.

Preliminary suspicion is that an unidentified woman delivered the baby and abandoned it. The body has been shifted for postmortem examination to Gandhi mortuary.

Police said a case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the woman.

