New Zealand’s Maori Tribe Performs Haka At Medaram Jatara

WARANGAL: In a rare display of cross-continental cultural solidarity, a delegation from New Zealand’s indigenous Maori community visited the Sammakka-Saralamma temple at Medaram in Tadvai mandal on Monday and performed the Haka, their world-renowned traditional dance.

Traditionally known as a ceremonial challenge or war dance, the Haka is marked by powerful facial expressions and rhythmic body movements meant to instil courage and unity. The performance drew thousands of devotees and visitors. The visit, organised as part of a Telangana-New Zealand cultural exchange programme.

Panchayat raj minister Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya, who invited the delegation, joined the artists during the performance. She said indigenous communities across the world share common roots and values, noting that borders and languages do not divide tribal societies. Whether in Telangana or New Zealand, she said, Adivasis share a deep connection with nature, forests and ancestral traditions.

Later, the minister accompanied the Maori delegation for a formal darshan at the Sammakka-Saralamma altars and explained the legend of the Goddesses and the significance of the biennial Medaram Jatara. The visitors were honoured with the traditional offering of Bangaram (jaggery), marking a moment of cultural exchange between the Pacific and the Deccan.