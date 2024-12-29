New Year Eve: TG-NAB Intensifies Anti-Narcotics Drive Across Telangana

Hyderabad: With just a day left for New Year festivities, special teams comprising TG Anti Narcotics Bureau (TG-NAB), law and order and excise enforcement teams have been deployed in 159 identified ‘hot spots’ in the state.

The joint teams have intensified frisking, especially in the west zone of Hyderabad which has nearly 80 pubs.

“We have been instructed by police commissioner C.V. Anand to continue late night checks and keep surveillance of pubs, establishments and drug peddling suspects and consumers,” said Banjara Hills station house officer K.M. Raghavendra.

An additional 20 TGNAB teams with drug detection kits have been deployed. “We will be subjecting suspects to narco tests. We have woman officers to take woman suspects for testing,” bureau DSP Krishna Murthy said.

“We have intensified checks from 10 pm to 2 am, and a relief team will be in operation from 3 am to 4 am,” said SHO Raghavendra.

A senior police official said IT teams were monitoring the city through CCTV cameras.

“Our teams are keeping watch on over the hot spots that include railway stations, district bus stands and border checkposts,” said V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, director of TG Excise and Enforcement, adding, “stern action will be taken against anybody found smuggling, transporting, supplying or consuming NDPS drugs.”