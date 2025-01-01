New Year eve brought cheers to Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Ahead of New Year celebrations on Tuesday, 20 police teams were deployed to keep tabs on revelers. By keeping watch on wine shops, bar and restaurants, police tightened security measures in Nizamabad district. In-charge commissioner of police Ch. Sindhu Sharma supervised the security arrangements during the celebrations in Nizamabad, Bodhan and Armoor police divisions.

To avoid road accidents, drunken driving tests were taken up at various places in the district. Police officers warned revellers not to stay in groups on the roads after 12.30 am. Police in large numbers were deployed at sensitive places in Nizamabad district. On the other hand, festive look was witnessed in the district during New Year celebrations. Eateries, hotels offered special prices to add to the revelry.