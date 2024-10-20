New VCs take charge at OU, PJTSAU

Hyderabad: Two universities in Telangana witnessed leadership transitions on Saturday. Prof. M. Kumar became the 26th Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, while Prof. Aldas Janaiah took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

At Osmania University, Prof. Kumar was welcomed by senior officials, including Registrar Prof. P. Laxminarayana and OSD Prof. B. Reddiya Naik. He expressed gratitude to the state leadership and emphasized a collaborative approach to address the university's challenges. With an upcoming NAAC accreditation, he urged faculty and staff to unite under a shared vision of progress.



Meanwhile, at PJTSAU, Prof. Janaiah assumed his role in a ceremony attended by M. Raghunandan Rao, the outgoing In-charge Vice-Chancellor and Secretary of the Telangana Agriculture Department. Rao highlighted the government's emphasis on agriculture as a priority sector and advised the university to align its efforts with state goals. Prof. Janaiah, with extensive national and international experience, pledged to advance the university's mission and sought cooperation from all stakeholders to support agriculture in the state.

