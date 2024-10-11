New VC appointed to Telangana University

Nizamabad:The stage is set for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for Telangana University in Nizamabad. After a prolonged period, the state government has decided to appoint a new VC. Former Vice-Chancellor Ravinder Gupta was apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in June last year. Since then, three IAS officers have served as in-charge Vice-Chancellors.

After the Congress party came to power, the process of recruiting Vice-Chancellors has accelerated. Approximately 135 professors applied for the Vice-Chancellor position at Telangana University. Ultimately, the search committee for VC recruitment has shortlisted three candidates for final consideration. A professor from the law department at Osmania University has emerged as the front-runner for the position.

Initially, a former professor from Telangana University made a serious attempt to secure the Vice-Chancellor post. However, due to social equations, the state government did not favour his candidacy. Another professor from the same community is a strong aspirant for the agriculture university post. Consequently, the state government preferred to select him for the VC position.

It is believed that the new Vice-Chancellor for Telangana University will be appointed before the Dasara festival.