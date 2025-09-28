New Tourism Projects A Rs 15,000 cr Scam: Harish

Hyderabad:BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government of “unveiling another major scam handing over tourism projects worth Rs 15,000 crore to a chosen few” with senior party leader and former minister T. Harish Rao promising a “full revelation of the scam with proofs shortly.”

In a statement, Harish Rao said land worth lakhs of crores of rupees was being readied to be handed over to a few chosen by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the guise of tourism projects in the state. “This entire exercise is designed to loot commissions in the form of inviting a few to set up luxury wellness resorts, wineyard resorts, waterfront resorts, theme parks and international convention centres. Where was the need for secrecy over such huge projects arrived at using just two or three consultants? For whose benefit are these being taken up,” Harish Rao asked.



“No tenders were called, no rules were followed. We will reveal the full details of the scam soon, and once the BRS is back in power, we will institute a thorough probe and punish all those who are part of this loot,” Harish Rao said.