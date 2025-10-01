New Telangana DGP Shivdhar Reddy Vows To Strengthen Police Force

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy said that the police department would request the state government to expedite the recruitment process to fill existing vacancies. After formally taking charge at the DGP office in Lakdikapul, he addressed the media and outlined his priorities.



He said all necessary arrangements were being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming local body elections. “We have a strong team, and technology will be effectively utilised at the ground level,” he said.



Referring to a recent letter by Naxal leaders expressing willingness to surrender, the DGP urged them to return to the mainstream. “Maoist ideology has failed in practice. We appeal to them to join public life. Those who surrender will be fully supported by the government,” he assured.

Shivdhar Reddy further stated that improving skills within the police force was a bigger priority than merely increasing the number of police stations. “Vacancies in specialised wings will be filled with experts to enhance efficiency,” he added.