New teachers hit by appointment, salary

Hyderabad:Newly recruited teachers under the 2023 DSC recruitment are facing confusion regarding their official appointment dates and salary processing. The issue stems from discrepancies between the appointment date mentioned in official orders and the actual reporting dates at schools, creating challenges for teachers trying to claim their salaries.

The teachers were given appointment orders on October 9, and asked to report to district education offices (DEO) on October 10 and 11. Counselling sessions were conducted on October 15 to allocate schools, and posting orders were subsequently issued.

However, the confusion arose as some headmasters and mandal education officers (MEOs) were considering October 16 or later — the actual reporting date to schools — for salary calculations, instead of the official date of October 10.

Further complicating matters, treasury officials have been reluctant to process employee IDs using October 10 as the joining dat.

“In some cases, teachers have been working alongside transferred teachers until October 15, adding to the confusion about how salaries should be calculated for the initial days of employment,” said Sampoorna V., one of the newly recruited teachers.

On Friday, Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF), in a letter to education authorities, stated, “Newly recruited teachers are facing difficulties due to the lack of coordination between different departments. The appointment date must be clarified, and salaries should be paid from October 10 as per the official orders.”

These teachers urged the government to provide clear instructions to district and treasury officials to resolve these issues promptly and ensure smooth salary processing for all affected teachers.