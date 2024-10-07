New ROR Act Will Be Role-Model for the Country: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that a pilot project was underway in Tirumalagiri of Nalgonda district and Yacharam in Rangareddy district to test the features of the Revenue Act, 2024. Problems that crop up in the two areas will be used to address lacuna in the new law while retaining positive aspects from the old law.

Addressing a meeting of 272 special grade collectors and deputy collectors here on Sunday, he said that in Tirumalagiri Mandal a survey of 4,380 acres had unearthed the fact that 1,300 acres are in the name of people who don’t have physical possession of land.

“The government will hold meetings with the legal team as officials suggested. There should be no compromise in protecting government land. The revenue records will be digitalised to make them tamper-proof.

Explaining that the government will first solve problems that do not involve financial burdens but address the issue of promotions forthwith, he said, 33 officials will be given selection grade deputy collector’s jobs and 17 will get IAS cadre. Decision on the transfer of tahsildars done during the elections will be taken before Dasara.

The government will pay 50 per cent of rents of hired vehicles. In around 200 mandals, the department doesn’t have its own buildings. This government will not waste resources and use them judiciously unlike the previous one, which built the secretariat demolishing the older one.”

Revenue principal secretary Naveen Mittal said that the department was bringing in reforms to benefit the people. They have duly addressed 3.5 lakh applications related to Dharani, he said.

Those who participated in the meeting included Hyderabad district collector D. Anudeep, state civil services secretary Ramakrishna, deputy collector’s association president V. Latchi Reddy and general secretary Ramakrishna, among others.