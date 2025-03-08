New roads arteries of Future City plan





HMDA Now 1,032 villages 70 mandals 7 districts Proposed 1,355 villages 104 mandals 11 districts





Hyderabad: The HMDA that is spread over 7,257 square kilometres (sq. km) across seven districts in the Hyderabad metropolitan region will now cover about 10,472.71 sq. km, across 11 districts, following a decision of the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

The HMDA will expand on all four sides, and the map is in preparation, an official said. “We cannot directly take the area up to Regional Ring Road (RRR) as the HMDA jurisdiction, the reason being that 36 villages were removed from HMDA and incorporated under the newly-announced Future City Development Authority (FCDA),” said a HMDA official.

The merger of several villages on the city's outskirts with HMDA will see infrastructure will be developed and connectivity to Greater Hyderabad will also increase.

The HMDA has already proposed four major works to enhance the connectivity from the city to the RRR. Some parts will also covered by the latest phase of Metro Rail.

A greenfield radial road has been proposed from Outer Ring Road (ORR) interchange at Raviryal (Tata Interchange) to RRR at Amangal (Ratan Tata Road).

This work will be executed by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) a wing of HMDA. Under Phase I, the road will stretch from Raviryal to Meerkhanpet.

Another greenfield radial road, from ORR at Raviryal to RRR at Amangal (Ratan Tata Road) will be built under Phase-II. This will connect Meerkhanpet to RRR at Amangal. This work will also be taken up by HGCL.

Another HGCL project includes the four-lane approach ramps that will be built to the two road underbridges (RoBs) that are under construction by the South Central Railway (SCR) near Kollur interchange railway crossing on the service road of ORR.

“We have also paced up the land acquisition for RRR. To improve connectivity between the ORR and the RRR, government land will be utilised to devlop radial roads,” said a HMDA official.







