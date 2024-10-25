Somasila to Srisailam river cruise available from October 26

Hyderabad: Following directives from Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, the cruise from Somashila to Srisailam in Nagarkurnool district running between the Nallamala foresrt area and scenic hills will be available starting October 26.

A double-decker, air-conditioned boat with a 120-passenger capacity has been stationed at the Somashila in Kollapur mandal for this purpose. The journey spanning 120 km from Somashila to Srisailam, will take approximately 7 hours.

Sivakrishna, the in-charge of the cruise, announced that ticket prices are Rs. 2,000 for adults and Rs. 1,600 for children.



