New Revenue Act Will Be a Role Model in Country: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reiterated on Saturday that the proposed revenue system, following amendments to the existing one, would serve as a model for the country. The Revenue Act, 2020 and the Dharani portal, introduced by the BRS government, had caused problems for people, particularly in land transactions, he said.

It is to overcome this that the government will introduce the new system, Srinivas Reddy told farmers during a meeting in Nellikal of Tirumalgiri (Sagar) mandal. To address the Dharani issues, officials had studied the revenue systems of other states and gathered public opinions to evolve an effective new mechanism.

He also revealed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would attend a public meeting in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on December 9, where 4,000 acres of land will be distributed to the landless poor.

Former minister and senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy suggested that officials from the revenue and forest departments conduct a joint survey and issue pattas to farmers cultivating forest lands under the RoFR Act or 1/70 Act. Nagarjunasagar MLA Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy, Miryalaguda MLA K. Laxma Reddy, and MLC C. Koti Reddy also attended the programme.

Srinivas Reddy noted that land issues primarily affect farmers who occupy land but do not have pattadar passbooks, as well as those who have pattas but no land. These problems will be resolved after the state government completes its land survey, he added.

The minister announced that 3,500 Indiramma houses would be sanctioned for each Assembly constituency by the end of October. He promised 5,000 houses for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, including 1,500 additional houses.

He instructed district collector C. Narayana Reddy to ensure that previously sanctioned Indiramma houses for the poor are released from mortgage and handed over to the beneficiaries.