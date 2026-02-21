New Polytechnic Building Must Last Seven Decades, Says MLA

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy on Saturday directed officials and contractors to maintain quality standards in the ongoing reconstruction of the Government Polytechnic College in Hanamkonda.

Inspecting the Rs 28 crore project, the MLA said the 70-year-old institution, known for producing engineers, should have infrastructure that lasts for decades without compromise on quality.

He expressed satisfaction over the completion of the Women’s Hostel building, which was finished ahead of the deadline set at the time of the foundation stone laying. He inspected the facility and commended executive engineer (DE) Ravinder, assistant engineer (AE) Mahender and the contracting agency for completing the work within schedule.

Referring to the institution’s history, he noted that the college was established in 1955 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said the reconstruction of the historic campus was significant. He asked officials to maintain the same pace in completing the main college block and make it ready for students at the earliest.

Later, the MLA released posters and pamphlets for a polytechnic awareness programme organised by the state department of technical education to guide Class X students towards technical education. College staff felicitated him during the visit.

Government Polytechnic principal Bairi Prabhakar, Women’s Polytechnic principal Ramaprasad, corporator Devarakonda Vijaya Lakshmi, alumni and students were present.