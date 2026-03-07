New Outdoor Advt. Policy Launched

HYDERABAD: The state government has introduced a comprehensive outdoor advertisement policy for the Centre for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE), guided by location and commercial significance. Large‑format advertisements such as unipoles are permitted only on roads wider than 100 feet (30 metres), with a minimum ground clearance of three metres, to curb visual pollution.

All permitted advertisements must display a QR code linked to permit details, including number, validity, category, and size. LED electronic displays may be mounted subject to specific conditions and clearance by the Advertisement Regulatory Committee (ARC).

The policy aligns city regulations with global best practices through area zoning: Zone S (developed, high‑density areas), Zone A (emerging commercial hubs), Zone B (mixed‑use areas with medium potential), and Zone C (residential areas with low potential).

No advertisement will be allowed in the core urban region without ARC approval. The ARC, chaired by the MA&UD principal secretary, includes commissioners of the tri‑commissionerates, the HMDA metropolitan commissioner, and representatives of TGRTC, traffic police, and tourism.

Corporation commissioners are tasked with preventing unauthorised advertisements, which must be removed without notice. Violations are prosecutable under law. In cases of payment delays exceeding 30 days, bank guarantees will be confiscated, dues recovered, and permissions cancelled.