New Nizamabad Cong. Chiefs To Take Charge Today

Nizamabad: The newly appointed Nizamabad District Congress Committee president, K. Nagesh Reddy and Nizamabad City Congress Committee president Bobbili Ramakrishna will formally take charge on December 1 at the Congress Bhavan. Before the ceremony, they will perform special pujas at the Sai Baba temple in Madhavnagar.

A rally will be taken out from Madhavnagar, passing through Phulang and reaching Gole Hanuman, before returning via Phulang and proceeding through Pragathi Hospital, Yellammagutta, Court Chowrasta, Railway Station Chowrasta, and finally reaching the Congress Bhavan, where both leaders will assume charge.

An oath-taking ceremony will follow at Lakshmi Kalyana Mandapam on Armoor Road. TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, state government advisers P. Sudarshan Reddy and Mohammad Ali Shabbir, and Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupati Reddy will attend the event as chief guests and special guests.