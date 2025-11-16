New Nizamabad City Cong Team Likely In 2-3 days

NIZAMABAD: City Congress Committee leaders are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new committee in Nizamabad. There are indications that new office-bearers for the Nizamabad City Congress Committee (CCC) will be appointed soon. After Nizamabad was upgraded to a Municipal Corporation, the Congress renamed its town committee as the City Congress Committee. Kesha Venu has served successfully as the City Congress Committee president so far.

TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud is directly monitoring the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency. He had contested the 2014 Assembly elections from the constituency as a Congress candidate but lost. As the current TPCC president, Mahesh Kumar Goud is expected to play a significant role in finalising the new CCC president. A few youth leaders and senior leaders are expressing interest in the city president post ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

It is believed that the new office-bearers for the Nizamabad City Congress Committee will be announced within the next two or three days. Meanwhile, the party high command has gathered feedback from the grassroots to finalise the new committee.