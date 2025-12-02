New Mothers Stranded As Amma Vodi Vehicles Fail To Arrive at MCH in Jagtial

Karimnagar: A distressing incident unfolded at the Mother and Child Health (MCH) Hospital in Jagtial district, where several new mothers were left stranded without the government-provided Amma Vodi vehicles meant to take them home after discharge. Patients and their families were seen waiting for more than two hours in the cold on Monday before eventually giving up and hiring private transport.

The issue arose after a new mother, discharged following childbirth, was unable to avail the Amma Vodi service, a scheme that guarantees free transport home for mothers and newborns. The designated vehicles were reportedly unavailable at the time. Unable to bear the wait or the weather, families opted for private rental vehicles to reach home.

Hospital superintendent Dr M.G. Krishna Murthy told Deccan Chronicle that 11 deliveries took place that day. He said the hospital has seven Amma Vodi vehicles, which usually bring patients in the morning and take discharged mothers home from 12 pm onwards.

Responding to a video of a patient that went viral on social media, the superintendent clarified that the woman in the video needed to travel a long distance to her mother-in-law’s house in Adilabad district. Ambulance staff had reportedly asked her to wait briefly so they could first drop local patients and then take her to her destination due to the longer travel distance.

However, during this waiting time, some people filmed a video and shared it online. The superintendent added that the ambulance staff eventually transported her to the location she had requested.