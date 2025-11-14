Residents Expect Naveen to Deliver on Assurances

Hyderabad: Residents across the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, who had anticipated Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav’s victory, said they expected him to deliver on campaign assurances, prioritise infrastructure and address long-pending issues such as drinking water and internal roads.

Locals with whom Deccan Chronicle interacted after Yadav won the bypoll felt that if he ensured visible progress over the next three years, he stood a strong chance of returning as MLA in the next election.

They pointed out that the constituency has several unmet needs, including drinking water supply gaps, poor internal roads and the absence of a government junior and degree college. Residents said these should be taken up at once.

“Naveen Yadav is well known in the area for his helpful nature. If not for the graveyard issue, he would have won by an even bigger majority. We hope our apartment issues, which have never been resolved, will finally be addressed,” said Jagadeswar Goud, a resident of Erragadda.

M. Laxminarayana of Rahmathnagar said the MLA must focus on basic amenities along with improving infrastructure. “There is an urgent need for government institutions such as junior and degree colleges. He must make efforts to get funds sanctioned without delay,” he said.

Several locals said they now expect meaningful change in the constituency, particularly in slum pockets like Borabanda and Shaikpet. “We hope he upholds assurances like a community hall in Bharathnagar and pensions for eligible women and the elderly, as promised during the campaign,” said P. Swapna, another resident.

Veeranjaneyulu of Sriramnagar said people expect the MLA to remain accessible. “He has to show his work through development and stay approachable as he is now. If he follows his father’s footsteps and works for the constituency’s betterment, we believe he will win again,” he said.

Saying that the earlier MLA was rarely available on the ground, residents now want Naveen Yadav to remain connected. “People come and make promises and never fulfil them, but we believe he will not repeat the mistakes of previous leaders,” said Nagalakshmi of Yousufguda.