New Market Committees Formed: Tummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the government was readying for the second phase of the loan waiver and was updating farmers’ data.

In a release, he said, “Of the `6,098.94 crore released for 11.5 lakh farmers as per information provided by the RBI, `6,014 crore has been deposited. This leaves 17,877 accounts to which `84.94 crore has to be deposited. The amount will be credited into them after updating details as per instructions by the RBI.”



Payments into 15,781 loan accounts in the primary agriculture cooperative societies which are linked to commercial banks will be done after the data is verified.



The government also appointed chairpersons and vice chairpersons for Sangareddy, Bhupalpally and Chityala market committees. “We have appointed in-charges for 22 agriculture market committees so far. New bodies will be constituted for the remaining committees also,” Nageswara Rao said.