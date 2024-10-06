New Infra at Khammam Fort To Attract More Tourists

Khammam: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has planned to develop infrastructure, including a rope way, at Khammam fort to attract more tourists, with a budget of Rs 29 crore.

Khammam fort, located in the heart of the city, was constructed by the Kakatiya rulers in 950 AD. The Velama kings and Musunuri Nayaks also contributed to its construction and, in 1591, the Qutub Shahi kings further developed the fort. The unique architectural blend of Khammam fort reflects its construction by rulers from different religions and eras.

The tourism corporation has prepared a Rs 29-crore action plan to develop the Khammam fort as a prime tourist destination. A 200-metre ropeway, costing Rs 16 crore, will be built from the foothills of the fort to its top.

Several facilities will be developed at the ropeway’s lower station, including a multi-level parking area, tourist waiting hall, food court, children's play area, adventure games, a water fountain, and enhanced lighting.

At the upper station, a 20-seat dynamic cinema, two watchtowers, viewpoints, and selfie points will be developed at the fort which overlooks the Munneru vagu. The steps of the fort will also be renovated with an allocation of Rs 1 crore.

According to tourism department officials, about 200 to 300 tourists visit Khammam Fort daily. The department is confident that the new facilities will attract more domestic and international tourists.