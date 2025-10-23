New In-Charge Collector Seeks Unity to Ensure Rajanna Sircilla District Grows

Karimnagar: Newly appointed in-charge district collector Garima Agarwal called upon officials from all departments to work together to ensure that Rajanna Sircilla district achieves the top position across all sectors. She made the appeal during a review meeting with officials after assuming charge on Thursday.

Pointing to the importance of teamwork in effectively implementing government welfare and development schemes, she directed all department heads to maintain close coordination to meet government targets.

The in-charge collector issued specific instructions in several key areas, including: ensuring that all paddy procurement centres are fully equipped to avoid inconvenience to farmers; guaranteeing that residential schools and other educational institutions serve quality food as per the prescribed menu; and making sure that government hospitals deliver improved medical services to the public.

She also instructed officials to attend the Prajavani grievance programme held every Monday without fail and asked them to bring any administrative difficulties or issues to her immediate attention.

Additional collector Gaddam Nagesh, RDOs Venkateshwarlu and Radha Bhai, along with officials from various departments, attended the review meeting.