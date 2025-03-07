New I-T Bill Draconian, Start of a Surveillance State: KTR

Hyderabad: The new Income-Tax (I-T) Act proposed by the Centre posed a grave threat to the digital privacy of all citizens and must be opposed, BRS working president and former IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Friday.

In a statement, Rama Rao claimed the Bill sought an “alarming overreach by the government under the pretext of tax enforcement.” “It seeks to grant I-T officials unchecked access to social media, emails, and online trading accounts under the guise of tax scrutiny. This unprecedented invasion of 'virtual digital spaces' could lead to harassment, misuse, and mass surveillance,” Rama Rao warned.

Calling the provisions a “draconian intrusion that tramples on citizens' fundamental rights and digital privacy,” Rama Rao asked as to who will hold officials accountable if there is misuse of this overreaching provision. “The Prime Minister and the finance minister must answer this question,” Rama Rao demanded.

The I-T Bill, introduced last month, significantly expands tax authorities' powers beyond the Income-Tax Act, 1961. Section 247 is said to allow officials to access and search any ‘virtual digital space’ — broadly defined under Section 261(i) as social media, emails, and online accounts — if tax evasion is suspected.