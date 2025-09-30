Hyderabad Will Adopt Iron Fist Policy Against Drugs, Says New CP Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Soon after taking charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, C.V. Sajjanar addressed the media and vowed to crack down on drug supply and usage in the city. Terming drugs as one of the major challenges for Hyderabad, he said an “iron fist” policy would be adopted. Coordination with police from other states will be strengthened, and additional staff will be deployed if necessary.

Raising concern over the growing menace of cybercrimes, the CP said fraudsters are increasingly targeting the elderly and cheating them in the name of stock market investments. He urged citizens to stay alert and not fall prey to such calls. Expressing worry over the impact of online betting on youth, he appealed to celebrities and VIPs not to promote such apps. He also warned against scams in the name of “digital arrests” and fake medicines for rare diseases, assuring that a special surveillance mechanism would be in place. Sajjanar announced that a special task force will be formed to tackle food adulteration and strict action will be taken against culprits.

On the traffic situation, Sajjanar said that with lakhs of new vehicles being added every year, congestion is worsening and impacting both time and health. He warned that those caught drunk driving will be treated as “road terrorists.” He further assured stringent action against crimes targeting women and children, stressing that such offences would be dealt with utmost seriousness.